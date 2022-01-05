Middleton & Co Inc MA Sells 200 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 32.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 17.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $1,387,690.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

SJM stock opened at $138.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $140.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.66.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.45.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

