Middleton & Co Inc MA Trims Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Middleton & Co Inc MA trimmed its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $171.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $151.47 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.38%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

