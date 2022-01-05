Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Grows Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,729 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,399 shares of company stock worth $131,620,399 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $257.00 on Tuesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $279.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $253.15 billion, a PE ratio of 141.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a $275.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.49.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.