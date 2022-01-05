Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Moody’s accounts for about 1.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,895,215,000 after buying an additional 40,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,374,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,057,000 after buying an additional 202,540 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after buying an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,735,000 after buying an additional 302,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $383.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $392.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $380.07. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,390 shares of company stock worth $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

