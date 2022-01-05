Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Invests $1.71 Million in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,366,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,636,933,000 after acquiring an additional 86,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $914,761,000 after acquiring an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,475,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,307,000 after acquiring an additional 119,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,433 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ opened at $402.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.77. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

