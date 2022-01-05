Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 2.1% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $307.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $226.77 and a 1-year high of $311.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.45.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

