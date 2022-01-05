Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Sells 76 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 60,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,807,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $163.23 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.