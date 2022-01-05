Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Down 2.3%

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.23 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03). Approximately 212,274 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 788,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.35 ($0.03).

The stock has a market cap of £7.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.59.

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets for acquisition. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015. Mila Resources Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burgess Hill, the United Kingdom.

