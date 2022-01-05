Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE HIE opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $10.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

