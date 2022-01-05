MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

MillerKnoll Inc (NASDAQ:MLKN) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $39.19, but opened at $37.00. MillerKnoll shares last traded at $37.36, with a volume of 10,240 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 1.47%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 27th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.69%.

The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.27.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

