Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stake Lifted by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $209,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $231,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total transaction of $638,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of MTX stock opened at $74.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Minerals Technologies Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

