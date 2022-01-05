Mission Wealth Management LP Has $590,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 33,655 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Electric were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 32,051 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of -191.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.12. General Electric has a 1 year low of $83.36 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -61.54%.

GE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

