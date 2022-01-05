Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $208.85 and its 200 day moving average is $201.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

