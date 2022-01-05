Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Amundi purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $339,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Cummins by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,569,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,640,000 after purchasing an additional 798,253 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Cummins by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $39,250,677,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $227.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.44. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.00.

In other news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,550 shares of company stock valued at $4,052,119. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

