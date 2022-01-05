Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,035.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $86,000.

PCY stock opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

