Mission Wealth Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,169 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,089,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 365.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,787,000 after buying an additional 619,244 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after buying an additional 334,466 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,629,000 after buying an additional 196,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,506.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 170,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after buying an additional 159,683 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

