Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Xylem by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after buying an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Xylem by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after buying an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Xylem by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after buying an additional 254,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.75. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

