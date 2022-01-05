Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 411 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 7.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9,466.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 224,445 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 114.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,758,000 after acquiring an additional 194,537 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.34 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

