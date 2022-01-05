Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 484 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Target were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $234.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.41.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

