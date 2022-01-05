Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.89.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $371.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.14. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $267.45 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

