Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Mistras Group, Inc. is a global provider of technology-enabled, non-destructive testing (NDT) solutions used to evaluate the structural integrity of critical energy, industrial and public infrastructure. The Company delivers a portfolio of solutions, ranging from routine NDT inspections to plant-wide asset integrity assessment and management solutions. The Company serves a global customer base, including companies in the oil and gas, fossil and nuclear power generation and transmission, public infrastructure, chemicals, aerospace and defense, transportation, primary metals and metalworking, pharmaceuticals and food processing industries."

MG stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $231.54 million, a P/E ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mistras Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,571,000 after buying an additional 159,507 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 900,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Mistras Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 380,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

