Mithril (MITH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $60.42 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market capitalization of $60.42 million and approximately $10.07 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0604 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00013314 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.00363722 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000446 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

