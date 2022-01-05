Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 415.4% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 241,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MIELY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.96. The company had a trading volume of 80,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

