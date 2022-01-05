Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

NYSE TRNO opened at $82.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $53.97 and a 12-month high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.61 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 32.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.78%.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.