Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,651 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after buying an additional 69,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $55.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.56 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.