Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,776,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,648 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,932,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $421,302,000 after purchasing an additional 551,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,500,408 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,836 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Marathon Oil by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,996,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,869,000 after acquiring an additional 599,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Marathon Oil by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,090,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $205,525,000 after acquiring an additional 647,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

MRO stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.