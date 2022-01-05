Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.25 Million Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,289,000 after purchasing an additional 104,676 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after acquiring an additional 654,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.91 and a beta of 1.48. Huazhu Group Limited has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 5.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

