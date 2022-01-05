Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 572,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

BLDP stock opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a current ratio of 20.92. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $42.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.52.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 88.24%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Eight Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

