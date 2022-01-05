Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 243 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UGI by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth $89,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of UGI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,563 shares of company stock worth $8,268,069 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

