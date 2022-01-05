Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,030 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,030 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of iRhythm Technologies worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,863,000 after buying an additional 63,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $489,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 39.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 45.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 72,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 22,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have commented on IRTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.56.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $116.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.64 and a beta of 1.21. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $286.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.