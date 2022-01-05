Mizuho Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Neutral

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NJR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $44.41.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.33 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

