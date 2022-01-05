Mizuho Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Neutral

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
NJR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Jersey Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.20.
New Jersey Resources stock opened at $40.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $33.32 and a 52 week high of $44.41.
In other New Jersey Resources news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.04 per share, with a total value of $152,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,724,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 6.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 105,112.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 43,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 43,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.7% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 57,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New Jersey Resources
New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.
