Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. SWS Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.86.

MDLZ traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. 49,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,414. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.05.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.46 per share, with a total value of $62,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

