MonetaryUnit Trading Down 13.8% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market cap of $902,641.86 and $584.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.33 or 0.00187868 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 242,722,179 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

