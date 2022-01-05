MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells $194,177.62 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.06, for a total value of $194,177.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MongoDB alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00.

MDB traded down $36.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $428.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,661,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,694. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.01 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $521.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 0.65.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 24.3% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 62.1% during the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 76.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.59.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.