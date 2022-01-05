Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after acquiring an additional 319,483 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $491.25 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $526.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $323.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $4,283,633.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

