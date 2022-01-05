Montag A & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,742 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.18. The stock has a market cap of $237.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Oracle from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

