Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $3.15 Million Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,636,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,419 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,392,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 468,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 30,561 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 460,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 54,780 shares during the period. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TBF opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.30. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

