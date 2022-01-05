Montag A & Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 320.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 814,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,843,000 after buying an additional 620,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,928,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 195.6% during the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 555,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,526,000 after buying an additional 367,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 255.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 511,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,866,000 after buying an additional 367,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 8,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total transaction of $2,675,872.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KSU opened at $293.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $190.64 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $300.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.07.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

