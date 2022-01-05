Montag A & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 212.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 43.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.45.

NYSE KMX opened at $123.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.51 and a 200 day moving average of $135.58. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.36 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

