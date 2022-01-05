Montag A & Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $1,003,475,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,143,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 35.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,114,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,384,088,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840,387 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 15.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,579,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,521,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 29.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,330,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,395,542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949,585 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,288,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $263.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

