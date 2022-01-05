Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 15,303 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after acquiring an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 8,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $169.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.60. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.13 and a 52 week high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

