Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 6,190 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 4.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.31.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $2,160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $233.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.06. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.20 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

