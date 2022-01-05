Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.42, but opened at $19.86. Monte Rosa Therapeutics shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 116 shares.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GLUE. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.