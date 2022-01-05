Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.61.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MEG. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $251,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vijay Manthripragada sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $129,146.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 234,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,583,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Montrose Environmental Group in the second quarter worth $129,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 13.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group by 79.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG traded down $4.19 on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,664. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.48 and a beta of 0.12. Montrose Environmental Group has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $80.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.58.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $132.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

