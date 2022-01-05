Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Raised to $417.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $402.00 to $417.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.55.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $384.84. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,880. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $380.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 978.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $379,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,251,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

