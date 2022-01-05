Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 1,385 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 389.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 28,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,180 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after acquiring an additional 33,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $56.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.281 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

