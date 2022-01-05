Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $713,000 in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 725,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,573,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,926 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Unitil by 756.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 233,996 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Unitil by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,719,000 after acquiring an additional 219,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,073,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,845,000 after acquiring an additional 170,492 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Unitil by 1,155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after acquiring an additional 112,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

UTL opened at $46.10 on Wednesday. Unitil Co. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $736.36 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unitil Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded on September 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.