Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 85,655 Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 85,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.34% of Franklin Universal Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FT stock opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

