Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 252,711 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252,711 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth $1,267,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 140,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at $943,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 557,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 32,051 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GE opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $83.36 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of -191.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -61.54%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

