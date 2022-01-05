Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 3,599 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,868 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $762,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,931,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of American Express by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,793,969 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,122,567,000 after acquiring an additional 938,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.42 and its 200 day moving average is $168.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $112.10 and a fifty-two week high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.97%.

American Express Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

